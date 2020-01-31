LISTEN! The new single ‘wonky disco infused with Liverpool doozy with the northern edge of Oranj Son

Listen:

ORANJ SON – WHOLE HUNGER

Oranj Son is a 4-piece band from Ellesmere Port near Liverpool

Their newest offer, Very hungry, is a disco-drenched pop doozy based on influences from Scott Walker, Pet Shop Boys, The Teardrop Explodes, The Human League & Air.

Very hungry is based on the puppet sentiment of the 1960s to ban everything. That absolute unapologetic and untamed dedication to another person. It is the 2nd single released this year by the Ellesmere Port 4-part Oranj Son.

Earlier singles have seen airplay from Phil Taggart on his BBC Radio 1. Batch 344 on Fresh on the Net’s “Fresh Faves” list. BBC Introducing. BBC London. BBC6 Tom Robinson introduces Mixtape.

Reviewers from previous singles have said:

“absolute pop perfection ” – Phil Taggart (BBC Radio 1)

“Oranj son give us a reverb-filled electropop stunner of a song. You get completely lost in the atmospheric bliss of ecstasy and spiral-shaped melodies ”

Fresh on the net

“a tripped out on wonky psychedelic, grainy Northern Fall style grooves and peppered with great melodies“- John Robb (Louder Than War)

