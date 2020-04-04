Listen to a fun song about the Chromeo Coronavirus “Clorox Wipe”

Chromeo have released a new hilarious track with the coronavirus called “Clorox Wipe” – listen to it below.

The Canadian electro-funk duo, consisting of Dave 1 and P-Thugg, shared a skit on Instagram yesterday (April 3), saying, “Hopefully, this is a little cheer for you. Our first quarantine jam … we call it Wipe Clorox “.

“If I could reincarnate tonight / I would be wiping Clorox / Cos” I know in this climate you could / would finally want me in your life, “Dave 1 sings as the track begins.

After hooking up the track goes on: “I would have a purpose, I’ll be at your service / let me wipe your surface, because don’t make me nervous / I’ll be so effective, you won’t be exposed / I’m not trying to be your person, I’m just your disinfectant. “

See how Chromeo does the song below:

Elsewhere, Onyx rapper Fred Starr has released a vicious anti-coronavirus track called “Fuck Corona”.

The rapper, who has also starred in films such as Save the Last Dance, Sunset Parkand Clockers, is addressing his frustrations with the current COVID-19 outbreak on Snowgoons.

Meanwhile, the South London based rapper Psychs has released a new track on the impact of coronavirus on Spreadin’s daily life.

Talking to the BBC about the song, he explained: “I knew that if I did it right, it would get people’s attention … especially my generation.”

The lyrics cover many of the issues raised by the outbreak, including the transfer of the Premier League season, alternatives to shaking hands, such as the use of legs, references to The Simpsons, and outbursts of humor. this can lead to quarantine. “