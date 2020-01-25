Listen to a previously unpublished version of David Bowie’s ‘Stay’

Another previously unpublished David Bowie track was shared, this time with an unheard version of “Stay”.

The original track appeared on Bowie’s “Station To Station” album in 1976, but the musician recorded the song again in 1997.

The later version of the song began her life at The Factory in the Dublin Docklands and was, according to a press release, “finished later, possibly used as a B-side, and mixed in May / June 1997 at the Right Track Recording Studios in New York. “

The publication also stated that “Bowie wanted to update some of his live show staples so that they would sound well match the” Outside “/” Earthling “material.”

“Stay 97” was co-produced by Bowie, Reeves Gabrels and Mark Plati and will be released on the upcoming “Is It Any Wonder?” – EP. This is followed by the release of previously unheard versions of “I Can’t Read” and “The Man Who Sells the World”, both of which will appear on the new EP. You can now listen to it above.

“Is It Any Wonder?” Will be in the form of a digital EP, but will later be physically released as part of the vinyl “ChangesNowBowie” for the Record Store Day, due to be released on April 18th.

Earlier this month, Bowie footage never seen before by De Montfort University in Leicester. The footage showed the musician drawing some “iconic movements” for a piece of 3D album art.

The university owned the footage that the artist’s late friend and collaborator, Professor Martin Richardson, filmed and first publicly showed at an event in Leicester last week.