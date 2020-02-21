[listen-to-a-stirring-piano-edition-of-guns-n’-roses-‘sweet-child-o’-mine’-in-new-‘westworld’-trailer]

A deal with of Guns N’ Roses ‘Sweet Youngster O’ Mine’ is highlighted in the most up-to-date trailer for the forthcoming third series of HBO’s Westworld.

The piano rendition is by Ramin Djawadi, a German-Iranian composer whose credits also include things like Iron Man and Activity Of Thrones.

In the clip, the hook from Guns N’ Roses’ basic tune helps create suspense for the new installment, which sees Thandie Newton’s character Maeve enter a new environment set all through Earth War II.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pDJbFA32_QY?feature=oembed" title="Westworld | Official Season 3 Trailer | HBO" width="696"></noscript>

Djawadi’s Westworld soundtrack carries on the show’s practice of interpolating tunes from preferred tunes.

In past episodes, covers of tunes by Radiohead and Soundgarden have been carried out on a saloon-bar piano. An orchestral version of The Rolling Stones’ ‘Paint It Black’ has also featured.

Returning cast members for Period three include Evan Rachel Wooden as Dolores, Thandie Newton as Maeve, Ed Harris as Guy in Black, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte, Luke Hemsworth as Stubbs, Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore, and Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton.

03.15.20 #Westworld pic.twitter.com/AVLWy5z1DW — Westworld (@WestworldHBO) January 13, 2020

A cryptic teaser was launched last thirty day period, which lists quite a few international “divergences” such as serious-everyday living occasions this sort of as political protests in Hong Kong and the impeachment of President Donald Trump in the United States.

“For the initial time, historical past has an author, a program,” a voiceover claims in the clip. “And up right up until incredibly a short while ago, the procedure was working. But there is somebody we haven’t accounted for: You.”

The 3rd time of Westworld premieres on HBO on Sunday, March 15.