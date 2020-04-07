Listen to Alfie Templeman’s new song, “Happiness In Liquid Form,” in the summer.

Alfie Templman has shared a new track called Happiness in Liquid Form – you can listen to it below.

Co-authored with The Vaccines by Justin Young, the single marks the first new music from the 17-year-old Bedfordshire EP from last year’s “Go Waste Time” and “Sunday Morning Cereal”.

“Liquid Form Happiness” premiered on BBC Radio 1 as Jack Saunders’ hottest record in the world earlier tonight (April 7th).

Opening a bright line of electric guitars, the summer single begins with the lines: “It’s always weird when I ‘go around you, I go’ around you / I think it’s time to go, I don’t know, though / Do you know?”.

“Happiness …” is the brightest disco pop song I’ve ever put out, “said the Templeman track.” It happened so easily once in the studio with Justin from “The Vaccines” and his right hand Will, and by the end of the day we learned that we had something special. “

Recalling the current coronary virus crisis, the musician said, “Now is a difficult time for everyone, so I hope it brings some happiness to people’s lives!”

Speaking to Jack Saunders on the first play, Temple called the song “wonderfully entertaining” and revealed that it was written in the summer of 2019. he said.

In the meantime, the vaccines have released a demo song titled “I Never Go Out on Fridays.” Justin Young and co. said the track “has recently taken on a whole new meaning” because of COVID-19’s forced lock.