Listen to angry fans protesting VAR during the Watford-Tottenham game by singing “It’s No Football Again”.

Tottenham and Watford supporters joined forces in Saturday’s Premier League clash to protest VAR.

The introduction of video assistant referee technology in the Premier League has caused heated controversy and public outcry this season.

VAR has been pounded for a number of ridiculously tight offside calls in the past few weeks

Fans, managers, and players were all angry with VAR this season, but the vast majority of fans seemed to have had enough, and many said the beautiful game had become ugly.

And they made their voices known on Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon when they watched Watford and Tottenham in the 0-0 tie.

The shouts “It’s no longer football” and “F ** k VAR” were clearly heard from the stands when the fans talked during a three-minute break.

Referee Michael Oliver had to have his headset replaced by a technician after the battery was empty, which meant that he was unable to communicate with his team of officials or the outside VAR

The game had to be stopped early in the first half because the batteries in the microphone headset by referee Michael Oliver seemed to be exhausted.

The referee left the field and eventually replaced the equipment with his fourth referee. A great cheer came from the stands when the game started again.

You can hear the supporters’ chants, with comments from Sam Matterface and Stuart Pearce, IN FULL above!

