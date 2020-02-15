[listen-to-billie-eilish’s-bond-topic,-“no-time-to-die”]

The artist is the youngest at any time to pen a Bond concept

Billie Eilish accepts the Best New Artist award onstage through the 62nd Once-a-year GRAMMY Awards at Staples Centre on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Picture by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, Billie Eilish produced her concept track for the forthcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die, and if you have been expecting a brassy amount a la “Goldfinger,” you’ve obtained a further point coming.

Instead, like a lot of Eilish’s function, the track is a slow burn up — dark, moody and befitting of 007. It was published with her brother Finneas, and it marks her to start with new material considering that she grew to become the youngest man or woman and 1st lady to sweep the Massive Four types at the Grammys previously this thirty day period.

The track also capabilities orchestral preparations by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley.

“It feels nuts to be a element of this in each and every way. To be ready to score the theme track to a film that is portion of these types of a legendary sequence is a big honor,” Eilish mentioned in a assertion. “James Bond is the coolest movie franchise ever to exist. I’m nevertheless in shock.”

No Time to Die will hit theaters on April 2 in the United kingdom and April 10 in the US. In the meantime, listen to the theme track below.

