Listen to Charli XCX’s new self-isolation single “Forever”

Charlie XCX has released the first new song from his forthcoming quarantine album “How I Feel Now” – you can listen to it below “Forever”.

The pop star announced on Monday (April 6th) that she will use her time under the coronavirus to write and record a new entry from scratch. She later shared snippets of her first single on social media.

Now Charlie has shared a ready-made work in the form of “forever” – a romantic, reliable piece of synth-pop. “I will always love you / I will love you forever / even when we are not together,” she sings.

Following the announcement that the project would be “very collaborative”, Charlie enlisted Caroline Polochak, Seth Bogart and “Sincerely” to each create a different cover art for the song.

“I’m such a fanner of all three artists, and collaborating with works of art like this is a new experience for me,” Charlie explained. You can see the illustrations below.

“I like the idea that the visual language for this project can be interpreted when one feels for music,” Charlie continued. “The music and the emotions that are born drive the creative output and everything is possible.”

Discussing “How I Feel,” Charlie said, “The character of this album will be very revealing for the time being because I will be able to use my tools at my fingertips to create. All music, all works of art, all the videos … everything – in that sense it will be very self-contained. “

Meanwhile, Charli XCX is also busy delivering a number of special live events amid a coronavirus outbreak.