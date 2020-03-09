Listen to Code Orange’s blistering new single Sulfur Surrounding

Code Orange have shared their brand new single Sulfur Surrounding.

It’s the latest material taken from the band’s upcoming fourth studio album Underneath – out this Friday (March 13) through Roadrunner Records.

Sulfur Surrounding is described as “a cinematic dirge that finds the band’s Reba Meyers and Jami Morgan trading off corrosive vocals with a mournful address to those buried by insecurities and lost in an endless cycle of objectification.”

Morgan says: “Sulfur Surrounding is about your deepest relationships becoming manipulative, corrosive and eventually hopeless. Haunted by chemical compulsion. Fading into the depressive cycle. Another step on our journey under.

“The song showcases another stylistic dip on the rollercoaster that is Underneath. Soon all will become clear.”

In addition, Code Orange will unveil an visualiser promo for the new track later today (March 9) at 2pm GMT. Check out a preview below.

Code Orange will head out on tour across the US with Every Time I Die, ZAO, Jesus Piece, Machine Girl and Facewreck later this week – a run of shows that’ll be followed by sets at the UK’s Slam Dunk and dates with Slipknot on their Knotfest Roadshow.

(Image credit: Code Orange)

