Listen to day 1 on talkSPORT 2 as the tourist series wins

England want to take a series win over South Africa this week in the fourth test at New Wanderers Stadium.
Joe Root’s men celebrated their biggest away win in nearly ten years last season and secured a huge win at Port Elizabeth.
Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes, Dom Bess and Root themselves were heroes of England, celebrating successive victories over the Proteas.
Joe Roots England will face South Africa in the fourth winter test
The two teams will now travel to Johannesburg on Friday for the first day of the last test and talkSPORT will exclusively show you all the action live again.
England will be confident before the collision and will receive an additional boost with the news that Jofra Archer should be fit again.
English assistant coach Graham Thorpe said: “Jofra has bowled well and the pain seems to be easing, which is good. We’re just getting his rhythm. his bowls were good.
“We (the team) spoke after the Port Elizabeth test, but we want to clean it up. We enjoyed this victory, but we’re starting again – we want to stay consistent. “
South Africa vs England: how to listen
Every game of the tour is broadcast live on the talkSPORT network and you can access an exclusive comment on the fourth test on talkSPORT 2.
Reporting on the first day starts at 7 a.m. in the UK and starts at 8 a.m.
You can listen to all the actions by clicking here or by clicking on the radio player below.
South Africa vs England: tour dates
- December 26-30, 1st test, Centurion – South Africa won with 107 races
- 3.-seventh January, 2nd test, Cape Town (08:30 GMT start) – England won with 189 runs
- 16th-20th January 3rd test, Port Elizabeth (08:00 GMT) – England won with one innings and 53 runs
- 24th-28th January, 4th test, Johannesburg (08:00 GMT)
- January 31 against SA Invitation XI, Paarl (08:00 GMT)
- February 1 – South Africa A, Paarl (08:00 GMT)
- February 4, 1st ODI, Cape Town (d / n) (11:00 GMT)
- February 7, 2nd ODI, Durban (d / n) (11:00 GMT)
- February 9, 3rd ODI, Johannesburg (08:00 GMT)
- February 12, 1st Twenty20 International, East London (d / n) (16:00 GMT)
- February 14, 2 Twenty20 International, Durban (16:00) GMT
- February 16, March 3, International, Centurion (12.30 GMT)