listen-to-disclosure’s-soul-inspired-return-on-new-monitor-‘ecstasy’

Disclosure have shared a model new track ‘Ecstasy’ as part of their most up-to-date Kitchen Mix – scroll down the website page to listen to it now.

The observe is the to start with piece of new audio the duo – comprised of brothers Person and Howard Lawrence – have launched given that 2018.

‘Ecstasy’ options a sample of ‘Fantasy’, the title track from the second album by ’70s soul group Aquarium Dream, with Gloria Jones’ vocals slice in involving pulsating beats and synth bursts. You can hear to it down below now.

In a assertion, Disclosure stated of the track: “This song arrived into existence early 2019 through a crafting session at Guy’s property in London. We ended up curiously chopping up samples from numerous 70s disco and soul records when out of the blue, ‘Fantasy’ by Aquarium Desire gave us the actual thing we were searching for. This track is produced entirely to get a human currently being to their ft and straight to the dance ground.”

Past week (February 21), the pair told followers they would be again “very soon”, promising new materials and are living reveals.

Composing in an e-mail publication, Disclosure said: “We’ve been doing the job difficult in the studio for a very long time and we have acquired some remarkable information for you all Very soon…stay tuned on all ur socials to continue to be up to day.” They also promised “a bunch of displays all around the world” in the forthcoming months.

The duo have by now been confirmed for a range of reveals this spring and summertime, like appearances at Coachella, Primavera Audio, and Lovebox.

Apart from a cameo on two Khalid tracks – 2019’s ‘Talk’ and 2020’s ‘Know Your Worth’ – ‘Ecstasy’ is the initially piece of new product the brothers have produced because their 2018 EP ‘Moonlight’.