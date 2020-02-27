listen-to-do-nothing’s-stirring-new-one-‘fits’

Do Practically nothing have launched their new one ‘Fits’, which is taken from their future debut EP ‘Zero Greenback Bill’ — you can listen to the keep track of down below.

The 5-monitor EP will be released on April 10, and will consist of ‘Fits’ and the Nottingham band’s beforehand launched solitary ‘Lebron James’.

Read through extra: Do Almost nothing — the Nottingham punks channelling Liquid crystal display Soundsystem, stand-up comedy and The Simpsons

‘Fits’ has been produced on Do Nothing’s have imprint Actual Real truth these days (February 27), and you can listen to it beneath.

As very well as a string of competition appearances, Do Practically nothing will also support Marika Hackman on tour this month and subsequent in advance of their following London headline clearly show usually takes location April 21 — which is already offered out.

You can see Do Nothing’s upcoming British isles tour dates below with Marika Hackman and ^ with The Orielles).

February



27 – Riverside, Newcastle*



28 – The Leadmill, Sheffield*



29 – The Gate, Cardiff*

March



2 – Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich*



4 – Concorde 2, Brighton*



five – AMP Offers, The Courtyard Theatre, London



six – O2 Institute, Birmingham^

April



13 – Rough Trade East, London



18 – Rough Trade, Nottingham (Record Keep Day demonstrate)



21 – The Lexington, London [SOLD OUT]

May perhaps



2 – Are living At Leeds, Leeds



three – Stag And Dagger, Glasgow



3 – Strike The North, Newcastle



12 – La French Escapade, Le Pop Up, Paris



14-16 – The Great Escape, Brighton



16 – Handmade Presents: Sensible Eyed, O2 Academy,Leicester



16 – PZYK 2020: Liverpool Psych Fest,Liverpool



23 – Bearded Principle, Staffordshire

July



25 – Deer Shed Pageant, Thirsk



26 – Y Not Pageant, Pikehall

August



two – Truck Pageant, Steventon



20-23 – Greenman Competition, Crickhowell



27-30 – Misplaced Village Festival, Lincoln

September



5 – Manchester Psych Festival 2020, Manchester