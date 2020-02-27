listen-to-do-nothing’s-stirring-new-one-‘fits’

Do Practically nothing have launched their new one ‘Fits’, which is taken from their future debut EP ‘Zero Greenback Bill’ — you can listen to the keep track of down below.
The 5-monitor EP will be released on April 10, and will consist of ‘Fits’ and the Nottingham band’s beforehand launched solitary ‘Lebron James’.
-
Read through extra: Do Almost nothing — the Nottingham punks channelling Liquid crystal display Soundsystem, stand-up comedy and The Simpsons
‘Fits’ has been produced on Do Nothing’s have imprint Actual Real truth these days (February 27), and you can listen to it beneath.
As very well as a string of competition appearances, Do Practically nothing will also support Marika Hackman on tour this month and subsequent in advance of their following London headline clearly show usually takes location April 21 — which is already offered out.
You can see Do Nothing’s upcoming British isles tour dates below with Marika Hackman and ^ with The Orielles).
February
27 – Riverside, Newcastle*
28 – The Leadmill, Sheffield*
29 – The Gate, Cardiff*
March
2 – Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich*
4 – Concorde 2, Brighton*
five – AMP Offers, The Courtyard Theatre, London
six – O2 Institute, Birmingham^
April
13 – Rough Trade East, London
18 – Rough Trade, Nottingham (Record Keep Day demonstrate)
21 – The Lexington, London [SOLD OUT]
May perhaps
2 – Are living At Leeds, Leeds
three – Stag And Dagger, Glasgow
3 – Strike The North, Newcastle
12 – La French Escapade, Le Pop Up, Paris
14-16 – The Great Escape, Brighton
16 – Handmade Presents: Sensible Eyed, O2 Academy,Leicester
16 – PZYK 2020: Liverpool Psych Fest,Liverpool
23 – Bearded Principle, Staffordshire
July
25 – Deer Shed Pageant, Thirsk
26 – Y Not Pageant, Pikehall
August
two – Truck Pageant, Steventon
20-23 – Greenman Competition, Crickhowell
27-30 – Misplaced Village Festival, Lincoln
September
5 – Manchester Psych Festival 2020, Manchester