Listen to exclusive coverage of the first ODI on talkSPORT 2 while tourists hit first

England will meet South Africa in Cape Town on Tuesday to contest the first of three ODIs against the Proteas after the tourist test series win.

It’s been 205 days since the last time England played an international match at Lord’s on THIS spectacular Sunday.

On this historic summer day, England won its first World Cup over 50 with an overwhelming win over New Zealand in a dramatic super-over.

England won the World Cricket Championship the last time they played a one-day international match

The English tour through South Africa was a success because she won the test series 3-1.

England will now focus on the four-year cycle that ends with defending its title in India in 2023 – and begins with the first of three ODIs in South Africa.

South Africa vs England: how to listen

Reporting on the ODI begins at 10 a.m.BST and begins at 11 a.m.

South Africa v England: Confirmed teams

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (c) (week), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, JJ Smuts, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi.

England

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Joe Denly, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Matthew Parkinson.

Officials: Gregory Brathwaite, Shaun George, Aleem Dar, Allahudien Paleker, David Boon.

South Africa vs England: tour dates