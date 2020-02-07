Listen to exclusive coverage of the second ODI as England recovers in Durban

England face South Africa in Durban on Friday to contest the second of three ODIs against the Proteas.
England won the test series against South Africa, but suffered a heavy defeat against their hosts on day one.
Joe Root and England face South Africa in the second ODI on Friday
Quinton de Kock hit a century and Temba Bavuma added 98 when the Proteas celebrated a seven-wicket win in Cape Town on Tuesday.
Now the two teams meet in Kingsmead and England have to equalize the series before the last ODI on Sunday in Johannesburg.
talkSPORT 2 offers you exclusive LIVE coverage of every ball from Durban. How to listen …
South Africa vs England: how to listen
Reporting on the ODI begins at 10 a.m.BST and begins at 11 a.m.
You can listen to all the actions by clicking here or by using the radio player below.
South Africa vs England: possible teams
South Africa
Quinton de Kock (c) (week), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, JJ Smuts, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi.
England
Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Joe Denly, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Matthew Parkinson.
South Africa vs England: tour dates
- December 26-30, 1st test, Centurion – South Africa won with 107 races
- 3.-seventh January 2nd test, Cape Town (08:30 GMT) – England won with 189 runs
- 16th-20th January 3rd test, Port Elizabeth (8:00 GMT) – England won with innings and 53 runs
- 24th-28th January 4th Test, Johannesburg (8:00 GMT) – England won with 191 races (won series)
- January 31 against SA Invitation XI, Paarl (08:00 GMT) – England won with 77 races
- February 1st against South Africa Invitation XI, Paarl (08:00 GMT) – SA won with four gates
- February 4, 1st ODI, Cape Town (d / n) (11:00 GMT) – South Africa wins with 7 gates
- February 7, 2nd ODI, Durban (d / n) (11:00 GMT)
- February 9, 3rd ODI, Johannesburg (08:00 GMT)
- February 12, 1st Twenty20 International, East London (d / n) (16:00 GMT)
- February 14, 2 Twenty20 International, Durban (16:00) GMT
- February 16, March 3, International, Centurion (12.30 GMT)