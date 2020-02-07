Listen to exclusive coverage of the second ODI as England recovers in Durban

England face South Africa in Durban on Friday to contest the second of three ODIs against the Proteas.

England won the test series against South Africa, but suffered a heavy defeat against their hosts on day one.

Joe Root and England face South Africa in the second ODI on Friday

Quinton de Kock hit a century and Temba Bavuma added 98 when the Proteas celebrated a seven-wicket win in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Now the two teams meet in Kingsmead and England have to equalize the series before the last ODI on Sunday in Johannesburg.

talkSPORT 2 offers you exclusive LIVE coverage of every ball from Durban. How to listen …

Tom Curran shows where England needs to improve to return to the second ODI

England suffered serious injury, Jofra Archer had to pause until summer

De Kock played the leading role when South Africa defeated England in the first ODI

South Africa vs England: Listen to the coverage of the first ODI as Proteas need 259 to win

Eoin Morgan hopes that the mix of youth and experience will help England win the ODI series

Despite wanting to become world champion, England wants to develop further, says Bairstow

Archer was excluded from the twenties in South Africa and has to face the race to be fit for Sri Lanka

South Africa vs England: how to listen

Reporting on the ODI begins at 10 a.m.BST and begins at 11 a.m.

You can listen to all the actions by clicking here or by using the radio player below.

South Africa vs England: possible teams

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (c) (week), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, JJ Smuts, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi.

England

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Joe Denly, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Matthew Parkinson.

South Africa vs England: tour dates