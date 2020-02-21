[Listen To EXHORDER’s New Solitary ‘The Gentleman That Never Was’]

Just days away from kicking off their U.S. tour with OVERKILL, thrash steel legends EXHORDER have debuted a brand-new single “The Guy That Never Was”. The groove-laden, confront-melter was recorded throughout the periods for the band’s recently unveiled album, “Mourn The Southern Skies”, their to start with in practically three a long time. Supporters can stream the track now and decide on up a limited-edition seven-inch vinyl, featuring the b-facet are living version of “Legions Of Demise” recorded dwell from Saint Vitus in New York, on the impending tour.

With a crushing, mid-tempo assault and a spitting vocal assault, “The Gentleman That Hardly ever Was” offers a nod to EXHORDER‘s punk and hardcore roots. Once all over again, the band carries forth its mission as more of an practical experience than just one more metal band. Hoax, conspiracy, hypocrisy, and treason fuel the lyrics into the classic rage that EXHORDER established out with in the mid-eighties. Even kings and queens have to are living in fear…

EXHORDER‘s to start with album in 27 several years, “Mourn The Southern Skies”, was introduced last September by means of Nuclear Blast Records. The band now features founding customers Vinnie La Bella (guitar) and Kyle Thomas (vocals) alongside with Jason Viebrooks (HEATHEN) on bass, Marzi Montazeri (ex-SUPERJOINT RITUAL, PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS) on guitar and Sasha Horn (FORBIDDEN) on drums.

“Mourn The Southern Skies” was recorded by Duane Simoneaux at OCD Recording And Output and combined and mastered by producer Jens Bogren (AMON AMARTH, OPETH, SEPULTURA) at Fascination Avenue Studios in Sweden.

EXHORDER unveiled two albums in the early 1990s by the Roadrunner label — 1990’s “Slaughter In The Vatican” and 1992’s “The Regulation” — in advance of breaking up, with Kyle likely on to kind FLOODGATE and also briefly showing up stay as the vocalist for Trouble, which he later joined on a entire-time basis (and is even now a member of).

EXHORDER is cited by lots of as the originator of the riff-heavy energy-groove solution popularized by PANTERA.