Listen to Four Tet’s bubbly Ellie Goulding collab ‘Baby’

Four Tet has shared its first 2020 release, a collaboration with Ellie Goulding called “Baby”.

The track follows the producer – real name Kieran Hebden – and confirms that his new album “Sixteen Oceans” will be released in March.

‘Baby’ appeared in the Hebden track list, which was published on Instagram earlier this week (January 21). In a slightly bubbly beat, Goulding’s vocals are hacked and mixed up before the piece falls into a quiet resting phase with bird sounds. Now listen to it below.

However, it is not the first title released by “Sixteen Oceans”. “Teenage Birdsong” arrived last year with an accompanying music video that was shot in May 2019 at Four Tet’s huge show at Alexandra Palace in London.

The track list for “Sixteen Oceans” is as follows:

‘School’

‘Infant’

‘Harpsichord’

“Teenage Birdsong”

romantic

“Love Salad”

“Insect near Piha Beach”

“Hello Hello”

ISTM

“Something in sadness”

“1993 Band Practice”

‘Green’

’Bubbles At Overlook March 25, 2019’

‘4T Recordings’

‘This is for you’

Mom teaches Sanskrit

Last month, after the UK election, Hebden released a new mix of comments and opinions from 100 people with audio content.

The mix included instant reactions from British celebrities like comedian Tez Ilyas and TV personalities like Divina de Campo and Crystal von RuPaul´s Drag Race UK, alongside members of the public aged 18-25.