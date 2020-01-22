Listen to Inhaler’s new single “We Have To Move On”

Inhaler, the Dublin-based band of Bono’s son Elijah Hewson, has shared their new single “We Have To Move On”.

The band was recently seen in this year’s NME 100 and was described as “straight for the throat (and the arenas)”.

They wrote on their Instagram page about the track that you can listen to below: “We have been playing this song live for a while and can’t wait for you to finally understand the words!” Hope you like it, play it loud in your car, play it to your mother, let it out of your window and play it to your neighbors. “

Last summer the band teamed up with Noel Gallagher’s daughter Anaïs, who made the video for their single “My Honest Face”.

The band also supported Gallagher at his huge Heaton Park Show in Manchester last year.

“We did our fair share of small pubs and clubs, which was great, but it’s also good to have these big shows where you have 30 minutes to do what you want,” said bassist Rob Keating to NME. “We weren’t under pressure and it was great to have this platform. To see what it’s like to perform on these stages, because that’s our ultimate goal, of course. “

Frontman Eli Hewson also said he had no illusions about how his connections could give the band an edge in the music industry.

“For me and for us as a band, we know that doors will be open,” he said.

“There’s no doubt about it, but these doors will close as quickly as they open if we’re not good. It’s the pressure to step up our game and not be shit.”