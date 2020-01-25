Listen to John Dolmayan, Tom Morello and M Shadows ‘Street Spirit (Fade Out)’

John Dolmayan, a down drummer from Rage Against The Machine, Tom Morello, and Avenged Sevenfold’s M Shadows have teamed up to cover Radiohead’s “Street Spirit (Fade Out)”.

The single comes from Dolmayan’s upcoming “These Gray Men” album, which contains a number of unlikely cover versions – including titles by Eminem, Madonna and Two Door Cinema Club.

“I love the morosity, it’s raining in your room and outside, it’s cold, and your girlfriend disappointed you and felt that this song always worked for me,” the drummer told Rolling Stone about the decision, “Street Spirit “to cover (hide) ‘.

“But if I heard it, I would say, ‘I wish the drums would have come in earlier’ or ‘How would (John) Bonham approach this song if it was a (Led) Zeppelin song?’ Because I am such a fan of the song that I wanted to make a version of it as a tribute. “Watch the video below.

The album will be released on February 28th and contains two songs with Serj Tankian, the singer of System Of A Down. This is the first music the couple has recorded together since Tankian’s solo album “Elect The Dead” in 2007.

Track list “These Gray Men”:

1. On-hook (Madonna cover)

2. Street Spirit (Hide) (Radiohead-Cover) (feat. M. Shadows and Tom Morello)

3. Beautiful thieves (AFI cover)

4. Road To Nowhere (Talking Heads-Cover) (feat. Serj Tankian)

5. Rock Bottom (Eminem Cover)

6. Outliers (Del Shannon Cover)

7.Starman (David Bowie-Cover) (feat.Serj Tankian)

8. What you know (two-door cinema club title)

Earlier this week (January 20), Radiohead launched its own “public library” that will act as an online archive of the band’s extensive material.

Fans can register to create their own library card and membership number. This gives them access to a curated and organized archive of the band’s BACK catalog and a selection of artifacts associated with each album.

For the first time, listeners can stream a number of rarities not previously available – including the band’s debut in 1992, the ‘Drill’ EP ‘I Want None of This’ from the 2005 charity compilation’ Help! : A Day in the Life ‘and the 2011 remix EP’ TKOL RMX 8 ‘.