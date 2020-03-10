Lil Yachty released a new joint single, which are represented as Drake, and DaBaby – listen to “bank account Oprah” below.

The track was released yesterday (9 March) to mark the fourth anniversary of the breakthrough Mixtape Yachty “Lil Boat”, published March 9, 2016.

Accompanying the release of “Oprah Bank account” – a humorous video that Yahtsi wears the role of Oprah Winfrey and runs the show “Beaupré”, a parody of the failure to show host Oprah Winfrey.

X film director directed the film “Yahtsi”, which conducts an interview with Drake about his beard and muttering turnips before “Beaupre” DaBebi meet in a luxurious house in the country to conduct interviews with squats.

The clip ends with “Beaupre”, handing each participant his studio boat paraduyuchy time when Oprah staged a mass distribution of cars on the show, “Oprah Winfrey Show” in 2004.

Video Yachty to a recent appearance in the movie “The future Dyck” and “Life Is Good”.

Earlier this month, Drake released two new songs, “If I say when” and “Chicago Freestyle”.

Two tracks have come to a new solo album, Drake, who had previously promised, will be released in 2020.

In April 2019 the rapper confirmed that began work on their next album, telling the crowd at one of the London shows, which sought to return to the capital with new material in 2020.

