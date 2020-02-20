[listen-to-ozzy-osbourne-and-post-malone’s-manufacturer-new-song-it’s-a-raid]

Ozzy Osbourne has introduced a brand new song with rapper Put up Malone. The observe, It is A Raid, attributes on Ozzy’s forthcoming album Everyday Male.

It finds the singer in electrifying type, trading traces with Put up Malone in excess of a blazing riff. The track samples the singer’s cackle from his 1980 hit Outrageous Prepare, and ends with him howling: “Fuck you all!”

Look at out the tune below.

It’s the next time the pair have collaborated, soon after Ozzy appeared on the observe Choose What You Want from Submit Malone’s 2019 album Hollywood’s Bleeding,

Normal Gentleman is introduced this coming Friday (February 21).. As well as Submit Malone, the album also characteristics Guns N’ Roses duo Slash and Duff McKagan, Rage Versus The Device guitarist Tom Morello and Elton John.

Ozzy lately postponed the North American leg of his No Much more Tours 2 tour.

Ozzy reported: “I are unable to go on the road till I am 100 per cent assured that I can pull it off. Cos if I go out now and I are not able to have on, people today are gonna feel that I’ve lost the plot. So I am not gonna go out there until I can give them the show that I wanna give them, cos it is really not fair to them.”

Ozzy Osbourne: Ordinary Male



1. Straight To Hell (feat. Slash)



two. All My Life



three. Goodbye



4. Regular Guy (feat. Elton John)



5. Under The Graveyard



six. Consume Me



seven. Now Is The Finish



eight. Terrifying Minimal Environmentally friendly Adult males



9. Holy For Tonight



10. It’s A Raid (feat. Article Malone)



11. Consider What You Want (Put up Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott)