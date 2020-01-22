Listen to Pearl Jam create a “perfect storm” on the new single Dance Of The Clairvoyants

Pearl Jam has released their new single Dance Of The Clairvoyants.

It is the first taste of material from the upcoming studio album Gigaton, which will be released on March 27 via Monkeywrench Records / Republic Records.

About the song, bassist Jeff Ament says: “Dance Of The Clairvoyants was a perfect storm of experimentation and real collaboration. We have creatively opened some new doors and that is exciting. “

The follow-up to the Lightning Bolt of 2013 was unveiled last week following a global interactive poster campaign, with the latest tracklist unveiled earlier this week.

Guitarist Mike McCready said: “Making this album was a long journey. It was sometimes emotionally dark and confusing, but also an exciting and experimental route map to musical deliverance.

“Working together with my bandmates on Gigaton eventually gave me more love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

Pearl Jam has already announced a European tour for this summer, including a headline spot at the prestigious Hyde Park British Summer Time event in London in July, and has also recently confirmed a series of American dates for spring.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ss6mIGfyvXM (/ embed)

Pearl Jam: Gigaton

Pearl Jam will release their 11th studio album Gigaton in March. The sequel to the Lightning Bolt 2013 will contain 12 songs and is supported with shows in the US and Europe.

(Credit balance: Monkeywrench Records / Republic Records)

Pearl Jam: Gigaton

1. Who ever said

2. Superblood Wolfmoon

3. Dance of the Clarivoyants

4. Quick escape

5. OK

6. Seven o’clock

7. Never destination

8. Take the long way

9. Buckle up

10. Come then go

11. Retrograde

12. River cross

Pearl Jam 2020 tour dates

March 18: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

March 20: Ottowa Canadian Tire Center, ON

March 22: Quebec City Videotron Center, QC

March 24: Hamilton FirstOntario Center, ON

March 28: Baltimore Royal Farms Arena, MD

March 30: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

April 2: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

April 4: St. Louis Enterprise Center, MO

April 6: Oklahoma City Chesapeake Energy Arena, OK

April 9: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

April 11: Phoenix Gila River Arena, AZ

April 13: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA.

April 15: Los Angeles Forum, CA.

April 16: Los Angeles Forum, CA.

April 18: Oakland Arena, CA.

April 19: Oakland Arena, CA.

June 23: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

June 25: Berlin Walduhne, Germany

June 27: Stockholm Lollapalooza Stockholm, Sweden

June 29: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

July 2: Werchter Rock Werchter Festival, Belgium

July 5: Imola Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino, Italy

July 7: Vienna Stadhalle, Austria

July 10: London, BST Hyde Park, UK

July 13: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

July 15: Budapest Arena, Hungary

July 17: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

July 19: Paris Lollapalooza Paris, France

July 22: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, the Netherlands

July 23: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, the Netherlands