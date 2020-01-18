Listen to Port Elizabeth’s exclusive comment on talkSPORT 2

England has control of the third test against South Africa under control, but the rain could prevent them from winning a decisive victory.

Tourists signed up for 499 in Port Elizabeth on Friday for nine when Ollie Pope went through a first test century, while Ben Stokes continued his stunning shape with a ton of his own.

South Africa then lost two gates to end the day at 60 for two, and England was well on the way to taking the lead if the weather allowed it to take 20 gates.

Getty Images – Getty

Pope is the youngest player to have completed a first hundred test for England since Alastair Cook in 200

We will broadcast the third day live and exclusively on talkSPORT 2.

The English legend Kevin Pietersen is part of our excellent line-up of commentaries and is supported by our team in South Africa from former teammate Matt Prior. The couple kissed and put on make-up after Pietersen fell out of England team in 2014.

Getty Images – Getty

Pietersen and Prior are friends again

South Africa vs England: how to listen

Every game on the tour is broadcast live on the talkSPORT network, and you can comment exclusively on the third test on talkSPORT 2.

Third day coverage begins at 7 a.m. in the UK and starts at 8 a.m.

You can listen to the whole action by clicking click here or click on the radio player.

You can also listen using the talkSPORT app, DAB and 1089 or 1053 AM.

South Africa vs England: tour dates