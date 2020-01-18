Listen to Port Elizabeth’s exclusive comment on talkSPORT 2

England has control of the third test against South Africa under control, but the rain could prevent them from winning a decisive victory.
Tourists signed up for 499 in Port Elizabeth on Friday for nine when Ollie Pope went through a first test century, while Ben Stokes continued his stunning shape with a ton of his own.
South Africa then lost two gates to end the day at 60 for two, and England was well on the way to taking the lead if the weather allowed it to take 20 gates.
Getty Images – Getty
Pope is the youngest player to have completed a first hundred test for England since Alastair Cook in 200
We will broadcast the third day live and exclusively on talkSPORT 2.
The English legend Kevin Pietersen is part of our excellent line-up of commentaries and is supported by our team in South Africa from former teammate Matt Prior. The couple kissed and put on make-up after Pietersen fell out of England team in 2014.
Getty Images – Getty
Pietersen and Prior are friends again
South Africa vs England: how to listen
Every game on the tour is broadcast live on the talkSPORT network, and you can comment exclusively on the third test on talkSPORT 2.
Third day coverage begins at 7 a.m. in the UK and starts at 8 a.m.
You can listen to the whole action by clicking click here or click on the radio player.
You can also listen using the talkSPORT app, DAB and 1089 or 1053 AM.
South Africa vs England: tour dates
- December 26-30, 1st test, Centurion – South Africa won with 107 races
- 3.-seventh January, 2nd test, Cape Town (08:30 GMT start) – England won with 189 runs
- 16th-20th January 3rd test, Port Elizabeth (08:00 GMT)
- 24th-28th January, 4th test, Johannesburg (08:00 GMT)
- January 31 against SA Invitation XI, Paarl (08:00 GMT)
- February 1 – South Africa A, Paarl (08:00 GMT)
- February 4, 1st ODI, Cape Town (d / n) (11:00 GMT)
- February 7, 2nd ODI, Durban (d / n) (11:00 GMT)
- February 9, 3rd ODI, Johannesburg (08:00 GMT)
- February 12, 1st Twenty20 International, East London (d / n) (16:00 GMT)
- February 14, 2 Twenty20 International, Durban (16:00) GMT
- February 16, March 3, International, Centurion (12.30 GMT)