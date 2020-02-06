Listen to Radiohead’s new single “Shangri-La” from the solo album “Earth”

Ed O’Brien from Radiohead has announced his new solo album “Earth” and released his latest single “Shangri-La” – you can hear the new track below.

While O’Brien’s band confirmed this week that they would let go of the music for a year, the guitarist has now released all the details of his debut solo project.

Under the name EOB, O’Brien announced this morning (February 6th) that he would release “Earth” on April 17th. The LP contains the previously released single “Brasil”.

Here is the album. Thank you for waiting. It is called Earth and appears on April 17, just in time for summer.

– Ed O’Brien (@EOBOfficial), February 6, 2020

Below you can see the track list for EOBs “Erde”.

Shangri-La

Brazil

Deep days

After a long expected time

Dimensions

Banksters

Keep on sailing

Olympik

Cloak of the night

The musician wrote on Twitter about the creation of ‘Earth’ and thanked “all the incredible musicians who helped me and the people who put it together in the studio … it was a real trip here.” He also confirmed that the LP had been recorded in Wales and London.

O’Brien also released the EOB track “Shangri-La” today, which you can hear below.

O’Brien previously said the album was inspired by carnival when he lived in Brazil.

He already informed NME in April 2019 that the album was influenced by the natural world. “It’s huge. It was part of where I did all my writing, where it started,” said O’Brien. “Be in the country, be inspired. Some of the recordings were also made in the country.

“I know that one of the reasons why it came back to the country and that clarity.”

