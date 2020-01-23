Listen to ‘Simmer’, Paramores Hayley Williams’ first solo song

Paramore’s Hayley Williams shared their first solo single entitled “Petals For Armor” titled “Simmer”.

The musician had touted the publication in a series of social media posts that contained a series of black boxes without subtitles. A recent post on the official Petals For Armor Instagram account added the line: “How to Draw the Line Between Anger and Mercy”.

“Simmer” was released today (January 22nd) with a music video by Warren Fu (The Strokes, Haim). It shows Williams walking through a forest bathed in orange light into a dark, empty house, where she smeared herself with a brown paste.

When a figure appears in a black hooded cloak, she knocks it out to face a big surprise. Now watch the video.

Credits on the video reveal that the track was co-written by Williams, Paramore guitarist Taylor York, and the band’s tour bassist, Joey Howard. York also produced the song.

In December, Williams announced that she would be releasing new music in 2020 and said, “With the help of some of my closest friends, I’ve done something that I’ll call my own.”

“It is a very special project and you will try it in January,” she added.

In recent weeks, posters for Petals For Armor have been discovered in various US cities, including New York.

Paramore’s last album “After Laughter” was released in 2017 and brought back the original member Zac Farro on drums. Bassist Jeremy Davis was not on the record after he left the band in 2015.

In a four-star review of the album, NME Hayley Williams: “Hayley Williams may have given a clear indication of the band’s new direction on the 2013 power pop album ‘Paramore’, but ‘After Laughter’ looks like the serious, fist-heavy soundtrack to a long-lost one John Hughes Coming of Alter Film. “