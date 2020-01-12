Listen to the action from Port Elizabeth as tourists try to build on Cape Town’s breathtaking win

Loading...

England will face South Africa in the third test of their winter tour next week, with the series balanced.

The Proteas dominated the first test at Centurion before an exciting second fight ended the series.

Opener Dom Sibley and World Cup hero Ben Stokes have inspired England to a nice win in Cape Town.

Getty Images – Getty

Ben Stokes inspired England to win South Africa in the second test

Now the third test of the four-game series will take place on January 16 in Port Elizabeth and talkSPORT will show you all the action again.

We’ll be covering every game this winter, and English legend Kevin Pietersen will be back in St. George’s Park in our top-notch commentary cast next week.

The fourth and final test starts on January 24th in Johannesburg, and England is determined to take a lead over the Wanderers.

heartbreaking

Shane Warne draws attention to tragic bushfires when the baggy green cap raises AUD 1 million

not me

Ben Stokes reveals England’s real man of the game: “He’s got tough yards”

cursed

England’s injury nightmare gets worse when Anderson suffers a blow to the end of the series

Oops

Buttler calls Philander “damn head” during English victory on live TV

super stokes

England level series with exciting victory over South Africa in the second test

Continue to play

South Africa vs. England: listen to day five as tourists get closer to victory

big blow

Rory Burns has to do without Sri Lanka because the start in England was canceled for four months

WORK TO DO

South Africa joins in as Sibley and Stokes prepare England for the last day

dominant dom

Sibley dominates when England takes control of the second test against South Africa

he again

Stokes leads England with four catches when South Africa collapses

South Africa vs. England: how to listen

Every game of the tour is broadcast live on the talkSPORT network, and you can comment exclusively on the third test on talkSPORT 2.

Reporting on the first day begins with Mark Butcher at 7 a.m. in the UK. The action starts at 8 a.m.

You can listen to all the actions by clicking here or by clicking on the radio player below.

South Africa vs England: squad

James Anderson will miss the last two tests with a rib injury, but England is confident that Jofra Archer, who missed her second test win with an aching elbow, will be fit.

Somerset bowler Craig Overton is with the squad as cover for Anderson.

English starter Rory Burns is also part of the series who underwent surgery on a ligament tear in his left ankle.

England test team: Joe Root, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Dom Bess.

Test relay South Africa: F. Du Plessis (capt), T. Bavuma, Q. De Kock (wkt), D. Elgar, B. Hendricks, K. Maharaj, P. Malan, A. Markram, Z. Hamza, A. Nortje, D. Paterson, A. Phehlukwayo, V. Philander, D. Pretorius, K Rabada, R second (wkt), R Van Der Dussen.

Getty Images – Getty

The English opening player Dom Sibley was excellent in Cape Town

South Africa vs England: tour dates

December 26-30, 1st test, Centurion – South Africa won with 107 runs

3.-seventh January, 2nd test, Cape Town (08:30 GMT start) – England won with 189 runs

16th-20th January 3rd test, Port Elizabeth (08:00 GMT)

24th-28th January 4th test, Johannesburg (08:00 GMT)

January 31 against SA Invitation XI, Paarl (08:00 GMT)

February 1 – South Africa A, Paarl (08:00 GMT)

February 4, 1st ODI, Cape Town (d / n) (11:00 GMT)

February 7, 2nd ODI, Durban (d / n) (11:00 GMT)

February 9, 3rd ODI, Johannesburg (08:00 GMT)

February 12, 1st Twenty20 International, East London (d / n) (16:00 GMT)

February 14, 2nd Twenty20 International, Durban (16:00) GMT

February 16, March 3, International, Centurion (12.30pm GMT)

According to Ben Stokes, Dom Sibley deserved to be named “Man of the Match” in the first test against South Africa