Listen to the exclusive coverage of the third ODI as the Eoin Morgan men strive to avoid a series defeat

England must win the ODI final against South Africa in Johannesburg to avoid a three-game defeat.

Tourists won the test series, but suffered a heavy defeat against their hosts on the first day before the second was abandoned due to rain.

Joe Root and England will meet South Africa in the third ODI on Sunday

This means that Eoin Morgan’s world champion has to assert himself in Johannesburg on Sunday to avoid a first bilateral ODI series defeat in three years.

South Africa vs England: teams

ODI squad South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Björn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.

England ODI roster: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matthew Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy Chris Woakes.

