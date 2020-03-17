Listen to the list of social distancing purpose of Berninger The National

Matt Berninger shared his playlist social dystantsyyatsy when coronavirus crisis continues – you can listen to below.

Berninger, which the group has recently been forced to cancel some shows due COVID-19, took to Instagram Stories earlier today (March 17) to announce a special collection.

“Get a chance to pull so much amazing music,” – he wrote frontman. “I’ve been doing a weekly list of Spotify play titled Social Distancing Distortion.”

Playlist starts with “Story of My Life” social distortion and includes “Graduation Day” Chris Ayzaka, “Saturday Sun” Nick Drake and “I do not want to be funny.”

Also presented “Neil Young”, “Cowboy junkies” and more.

This is due to the fact that a number of other artists – including Chris Martin, Neil Young and Youngblood Coldplay – have stepped up their attempts to distract and unite fans, as many continue to isolate itself.

Yesterday, Chris Martin took to Instagram Live, to play a special set of Coldplay classics. In the video, he found that he and his teammates were “stuck in different countries” as a result of the global pandemic.

Meanwhile, National had to hold two shows in Tokyo today and tomorrow (16/17 March) before the current outbreak has forced them to pull the plug. “We look forward to returning in the future and perform for our friends in Japan,” – they said in a statement.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised British citizens to avoid all “non-essential” contacts with other people, as the cases of the virus around the world continue to grow.