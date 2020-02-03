Listen to the monstrous new Candlemass song The Pendulum

Candlemass has released a lyrics video for their brand new song The Pendulum.

It is the title number of the upcoming EP of Swedish doom pioneers, which will be released on March 27 via Napalm Records. It was initially written during sessions for the 2019 album The Door To Doom.

Bassist Leif Edling says: “The Pendulum is about hard riffs, epic choruses and total delusion in the fanatic way. It is in fact the last thing I wrote for the album The Door To Doom but didn’t have time to finish it. Here it’s in its grand / mad luster with a great mix from Niklas Flyckt, and produced by Marcus Jidell. ”

The Pendulum EP also includes five previously unreleased demos of The Door To Doom sessions, including The Porcelain Skull and Snakes Of Goliath.

Edling says that The Door To Doom was originally designed as a double album and describes the songs as ‘the last pieces of the puzzle’.

Candlemass has planned a handful of live shows in the coming months in Europe and the US.

1. The pendulum

2. Snakes Of Goliath (demo)

3. Sub zero (demo)

4. After-shock (demo)

5. Porcelain skull (demo)

6. The Cold Room (Demo)