Listen to the new Kvelertak song ‘Fanden Ta Dette Hull!’

“Found Ta Dette Hull!”, a brand new song by Norwegian rockers KVELERTAKcan be streamed below. The track comes from the band’s upcoming album, “Splid”, due on February 14th via rise Records, The follow-up to 2016 “Nattesferd” will mark the group’s first release since the longstanding frontman left Erlend Hjelvik and adding Ivar Nikolaisen,

“Splid” was recorded with Kurt Ballou at the Godcity Studio in Salem, Massachusetts.

“Work with Kurt It was amazing again this year and we are extremely satisfied with the production, “said the band. The result is an hour of catchy riffs, punk rock and heavy metal, influenced by a disunited world that accompanies us on our way to Ragnarok.”

“Splid” Song List:

01. Rogaland



02. Column of destiny (feat.Troy Sanders)



03. Necrosoft



04th discord



05th Bråtebrann



06th Uglas Hegemoni



07th Found Ta Dette Hull!



08th Tevling



09th Stevnemøte Med Satan



10th Delirium tremens



11th Ved Bredden Av Nihil

KVELERTAK guitarist Vidar Landa told Ireland’s Overdrive that the vocal change “was in some ways seamless. We knew that Erlend I wanted to quit and do other things, “he said.” We were lucky to have this close connection with Ivar, He was part of KVELERTAK for a long time and has sung on a couple of tracks and made background vocals for us in the past. We’ve been on tour together in the past too, so he really was the only one we thought of to replace him if Erlend talked about leaving first. Fortunately, Ivar wanted to do it and everything just fits very well, thanks. It would have been much more difficult to audition and find a new singer. We were very lucky that something like this happened. “

Nikolaisen gave his live debut KVELERTAK in July 2018 in the Fjellparkfestivalen in Flekkefjord, Norway.



