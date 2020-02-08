Listen to the new Napalm Death song “Logic Ravaged By Brute Force”

British grindcore pioneers NAPALM DEATH have released a new 7 inch / digital EP about Century Media Records, The EP titled “Logic devastated by brute force” Contains the brand new title track, which can be heard below, as well as a freshly recorded cover version of “White cross”, originally listed by SONIC YOUTH, This Double-A-Side EP is another one NAPALM DEATH Collector’s item and is also intended as the first teaser for the band’s upcoming studio album, which is due to be released in 2020.

NAPALM DEATHis a front man Highlight “Barney” Greenway says about the EP: “In accordance with NAPALM DEATH Custom, we had tons of new songs with many different flavors. So of course we moved into one territory and decided to go for it “Logic devastated by brute force”, It is the cold and despair of the guitar chords and the voice that made it swing. And then when to see SONIC YOUTH Mash chords like no other, this cover by “White cross” only seemed to go beyond the limits of the cover or filler song and become a rumbling wall – of – sound epic “.

The “Logic devastated by brute force” Seven-inch EP is available in the following versions:

* Black vinyl – unlimited



* Blue vinyl – 200x copies via CM Distribution Europe



* Light green vinyl – 100x copies via the CM Webshop Europe



* Neon yellow vinyl – 100x copies via CM Webshop USA (from February 28th!)



* Orange vinyl – 600x exclusively from the band on the go!

NAPALM DEATHThe upcoming follow-up to 2015 “Apex Predator – Light Meat” will appear with an appearance by the guitarist Mitch Harriswho took vacation from NAPALM DEATH since the end of 2014 he has been concentrating on his family life.

Barney recently told Metal Mad TV that the “theme” of the coming NAPALM DEATH Album is “the other”. He explained: “A good example of how people are treated like everyone else is all about immigrants. Not everyone, but a certain percentage of the population sees them as something else – almost like a human being. I wanted to think about this in It’s not just the other immigrants, or whatever you want to call them, who are migrating, there are other things – other people being treated as “the others.” I would just generally suggest that it isn’t is necessary to treat people differently. “

NAPALM DEATH will start a North America tour this spring. The hike starts with some west coast data with the support of THE LOCUSTwhile the rest of the tour is introduced CANCELED and WVRM, Selected shows are also included TOMBS,



