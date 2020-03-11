Listen to the new single “A.A.A.A.”, which earns a men’s club.

The working men’s club has released his new single “A.A.A.A.” – Listen to the track below.
100-year-old artist NME will release its debut album of the same type on June 5 “Heavenly Recordings», to perform LP singles “White room and the people” and “Teeth.”
“A.A.A.A.” It was released today as an additional view of the “Club of working men” (March 11), and you can hear the dark track with electronic movement below.
(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4uCC6IAbRWU (/ embed)
With production deals M.I.A. Arctic Monkeys and producer Ross Orton, self-titled debut of the group will consist of 10 tracks – check out the track list below.
1. Valley
2. A.A.A.A.
3. John Cooper Clarke
4. White room and people
5. Outside
6. Be my guest
7. Tomorrow
8. Prepare the coffee
9. Teeth
10. Angel
The working men’s club will maintain a “flying bird” Noel Gallagher in “the O2 Apollo,” in Manchester on 24-25 March and in the “Eden” on 23 June.
The following tour dates in the UK, you can find below.
May
1 Liverpool, Liverpool Sound City
2 Leeds live in Leeds
3 Newcastle, Hit The North
14 Brighton Great Escape
15 Brighton Great Escape
16 Leicester, handmade gifts
22 Festival of the sea change
24 Manchester Neighborhood Festival
June
5 London Festival broad awakening
6 Bristol, Rough Trade
7 Birmingham, HMV (flagship store)
9 Liverpool Jacaranda (first stage)
10 Manchester, Piccadilly (Soup Kitchen Outstore)
11 London, Rough Trade East
July
24 Standon, Standon Calling Festival
25 Pikehall, Y Not Festival
August
1 Styventon, Truck Festival
2 Lakeland, Kendal
20 Crickhowell, festival green man
29 Portsmouth, winning Festival