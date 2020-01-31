Listen to the new song Night Of The Witch by Testament

Testament has released their new single Night Of The Witch.

It is the first taste of material from the upcoming studio album Titans Of Creation, which will be released on April 3 via Nuclear Blast.

About the new album at Hellfest last year, guitarist Eric Peterson gave a hint about what fans could expect from the follow-up to the 2016 Brotherhood Of The Snake when he said, “Musically it’s a lot of thrash and more old school.

“I don’t want to say Mercyful Fate, but that kind of guitar harmonies and things. Textually, it’s probably telling a little more stories, sort of a bad shit. The label told us to write something bad, so … “

Singer Chuck Billy added: “I honor Eric because he follows no one else – he has his own taste in music and he brings what he does to the Testament.

“And it always keeps us sharp, and especially me, because when I hear the riff, I expect:” Maybe it will be the old-school thrash. ” But when I hear it, I hear the thrash, but then there are some new elements and new chords that he chooses to play that may not be comfortable for me, and when I hear them for the first time, I go: “Wow. That is different.'”

Find the cover image for Titans Of Creation and the new song below.

The release anticipates Testament’s The Bay Strikes Back European tour, which starts on February 6 in Copenhagen and ends on March 11 in Hanover.

Testament is accompanied along the way by Exodus and Death Angel.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tG8RDq4nAtg [/ embed]

Testament: Titans Of Creation

Testament will release their 13th studio album Titans Of Creation in April. The follow-up to the 2016 Brotherhood Of The Snake includes the blistering lead single Night Of The Witch.View Deal