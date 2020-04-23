Listen to the new The Rolling Stones single Dwelling In A Ghost City

The Rolling Stones have announced a new one, Dwelling In A Ghost Town.

The track was completed in isolation in Los Angeles and London, and is the band’s to start with launch of original substance considering the fact that 2012, when Doom And Gloom and A person Additional Shot had been incorporated on the compilation album GRRR!

Dwelling In A Ghost Town, a calm piece of reggae-infused rock, is accessible on streaming platforms now, while a online video will be premiered this evening on YouTube at 7pm GMT.

“So the Stones ended up in the studio recording some new content prior to the lockdown and there was 1 track we believed would resonate by way of the times that we’re residing in proper now,” suggests Mick Jagger. “We’ve labored on it in isolation. And right here it is – I hope you like it.”

Keith Richards provides, “So, let us minimize a very long tale small. We slash this observe very well above a yr back in L.A. for portion of a new album, an ongoing factor, and then shit strike the admirer Mick and I decided this one particular definitely necessary to go to perform correct now and so right here you have it. Continue to be safe!”

Drummer Charlie Watts says, “I relished operating on this monitor. I assume it captures a mood and I hope persons who listen to it will concur,” while guitarist Ronnie Wooden remarks, “Many thanks so significantly for all your messages these earlier number of months, it suggests so a lot to us that you love the songs. So we have a brand new keep track of for you, we hope you enjoy it. It has a haunting melody.”

Residing In A Ghost City is also out there as a minimal 10″ orange vinyl version, which will be produced on June 6.

https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=RdhENdBYqdo