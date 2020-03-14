Listen to the new track “It All Love” from Anderson .Paak, Justin Timberlake, Mary J. Blige and George Clinton

Justin Timberlake, Anderson Park, Mary J.. Closer and George Clinton were united in a new joint starry cooperation.

Four Quartet – “It’s All Love”, which is the soundtrack to a new cartoon Trolls: World Tour, which “Timberlake” executive producer.

The soundtrack for the film was released yesterday (March 13) and follows the release of several high-profile collaborations that appear on it.

Until now, we have heard Justin Timberlake and Anderson. Paak worked on a new song “Do not Slack”, and has also collaborated with Timberlake SZA on “The Other Side”.

Listen to “It’s Love” below.

Other performers who appear on the soundtrack of “Trolls World Tour”, include Icona Pop, Ozzy Osbourne and Ludwig Göransson. Now it through RCA, and you can hear it in full below.

Justin Timberlake has revealed that sits on unreleased collaboration with the casting.

“The casting, we can, please put a song?” Timberlake said. “We have one. Can we please put a song? Yelling at casting. It’s like a home in Chicago. And so it is hard. It’s so much fun It’s so good.”

Trolls: World Tour is scheduled to go on April 10, although the release of the film may be at risk due to the ongoing outbreak of coronavirus.

