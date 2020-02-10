Listen to the not yet released issue of Buena Vista Social Club by Ibrahim Ferrer

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eVATee2W0ho (/ embed)

Fans of the Buena Vista Social Club (and let’s face it, who is it not?) Will be happy to hear this brilliant never-before-heard song from the late amazing Ibrahim Ferrer.

It is one of the four new songs from the original recording sessions for the second album of the Cuban maestro, Buenos Hermanos, which will be re-released by World Circuit in a special new edition, remixed and remastered by producer Ry Cooder, with new artwork, photos and lining notes.

An elegant and emotional bolero – the style that Ferrer became famous for – Ojos Malvados (‘Wicked Eyes’) was composed by Cristina Saladrigas, one of the few women in the early days of the traditional Cuban ‘trova’, and features Buena Vista alumni Orlando “Cachaíto” López, Manuel Galbán and Angá Díaz, as well as Joachim Cooder on drums.

“That’s where you hear Ibrahim in his true craft, as they say – those old slower songs,” Cooder says. “The delicacy and its vibrato is perfect for those tunes.”

Originally released in 2003, Buenos Hermanos won rave reviews as a bold and assured album firmly rooted in tradition, while broadening the horizons of 21st century Cuban music with its varied repertoire and modern sound.

A worldwide hit, helped by the success of the 1999 Buena Vista Social Club and the accompanying album, earned the Ferrer a Grammy – but he couldn’t collect it because the US government would not let him in. He died in Havana in 2005.

Producer Ry Cooder has now returned to the original tapes to remix the entire album and add four previously unheard of tracks from the original album sessions, including the recent single Ven Conmigo Guajira (here), and rearrange them in a completely new order .

“It’s better than ever, if I may say so,” Cooder says about the new mixes. “We went back to the session tapes and found songs that were overlooked for some reason, and you’ll be just as happy as me. We’ve really polished and improved and expanded, it sounds almost brand new. There one thing is certain: we need something good nowadays, something beautiful. “

The revised version of the album also has new cover images, with an alternative photo of the original album shoot by Christien Jaspars. In addition to digital formats, the release will be available as a CD book and 180 g heavyweight double vinyl, with both packages including English and Spanish texts, and a new preface from Ry Cooder.

After Ibrahim Ferrer had stopped performing for almost 40 years, he sparkled in 1996 when he was approached by Juan de Marcos González, band leader of Afro-Cuban All Stars, to sing during the sessions that would be the original Buena Vista Social Club album. turn into. The record was released the next year for phenomenal reception and sold more than 8 million copies and catapulted Ferrer and his fellow musicians to international fame.

Buenos Hermanos followed Ferrer’s first solo album Buena Vista Social Club presents Ibrahim Ferrer and was praised at the time as a selection of new versions of classical songs and exciting examples of the romantic ballads and boleros for which Ferrer was famous; it won the Grammy for best traditional tropical Latin album.

BUENOS HERMANOS SPECIAL ISSUE OF THE SPECIAL ISSUE IS ISSUED ON FEBRUARY 28 ON RECORDS OF WORLD CIRCUIT

