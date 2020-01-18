Listen to the previously unpublished ‘I Can’t Read’ 97

David Bowie’s safes were reopened as Parlophone Records continued tracks from the new EP “Is It Any Wonder?” Publish.

The EP’s six songs are released one week each before the release of a physical record store day, with “I Can’t Read” 97 being the second to be released after an alternate version of “The Man Who Sold The World”.

Below is a new video for the song that was shot by Tim Pope and was shot during rehearsals in Hartford, Connecticut in January 1997.

The original version of “I Can’t Read” appeared on the self-titled debut album of Bowie’s short-lived super group Tin Machine in 1989.

Bowie re-recorded the track during the mix phase of his 1997 LP “Earthling”, but it was cut out of the album at the last minute and replaced by “The Last Thing You Should Do”.

A darker version of the song was recorded for Ang Lee’s film The Ice Storm that same year. The edited version can be seen on the film’s soundtrack and was released in 1998 as a full-length single.

In the meantime, numerous celebrations have been held in honor of the late star over the past 14 days, marking both the fourth anniversary of his death and his 73rd birthday.

A street in Paris was named after the singer, church bells in Amsterdam played a unique version of his song “Life On Mars” and invisible footage of him was shown in the National Space Center’s planetarium before a special live experience.