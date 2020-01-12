Listen to this! We are all Aliens Release Optimistic and Riff Heavy New single Get A Life

Loading...

North West, four of We’s All Aiens return with the new single Get A Life.

Almost a year after their debut single, we come from Northwest foursome We’re All Aliens with their suitably optimistic new single Get A Life. It all comes one year after the diagnosis of frontman JJ, something that left the future of the band uncertain.

“I was told that the cancer was treatable, but I would never sing again,” JJ said. Fortunately, such concerns were unfounded and Get a Life is the daring and bombastic precursor to the band’s debut album, which will be released next month.

Angular riffs and uncompromising drums form the backbone for JJ’s timeless vocal delivery, creating a story that runs not only through the song, but also through the album; one of optimistim and positivity and of going out and doing your best with the life you have been given.

More of We’re All Aliens can be found on their website, Facebook and Twitter.

