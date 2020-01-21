Listen to Tom Grennan’s epic comeback single “This Is The Place”

Tom Grennan shared his comeback single “This Is The Place”.

The title you can listen to below is his first in the sequel to his 2018 debut, Lighting Matches.

About the love song, Grennan said: “This song is about finding a place of complete calm and escaping total chaos and slaughter. My happy place, my go to place! Whether alone or with the person I love. The song documents the type of trip I would like to go there that I would take at any time of the day to achieve a calm and cleansing state of mind. “

The singer will also post the video for the title, which was shot in South Africa, on February 24.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KOyODLqy9GY (/ embed)

Grennan recently hinted that new music was coming and promised that “something special” was on the way for fans.

He told NME last year that he was working on an “epic” second album after his debut in 2018, which was the eighth best-selling debut last year.

Grennan added: “The second album is making good progress. When I come back from LA, I start recording. I want bigger and better songs, a bigger production. I want to get epic this time. “

The singer-songwriter will play a show in the BRITs Week with War Child series on February 19.

Yungblud, Bastille and Bombay Bicycle Club were recently confirmed in the cast from February 8th to 22nd.

The list of shows is below.

BRITS WEEK SHOWS

FEBRUARY 2020

8 – Catfish and The Bottlemen, London exhibition

10 – Yungblud, Camden Assembly

11 – Jack Savoretti, Omeara

12 – Declan McKenna, Islington Assembly Hall

13 – Louis Tomlinson, Scala

14 – Tom Walker, Omeara

16 – Sigrid, Omeara

16 – Bombay Bicycle Club, Bush Hall

17 – Youth gang, Omeara

19 – Tom Grennan, Bush Hall

21 – Nothing but thieves, the dome

22 – Bastille Reorchestrated, London Palladium

Tickets can be purchased through a raffle on the BRITS Week War Child website for £ 5. Fans can sign up to buy as many gigs as they want.

The closing date for entries is February 3, 11:59 p.m. A limited number of tickets will also be sold on the website at 9 a.m. on Friday (January 17).