Listen to Tom Grennan’s new soulful single “Oh Please”

Tom Grennan has released a new soulful single called “Oh Please” – you can listen to it below.

The latest effort by the Bedford singer (Amy Winehouse, Adele) and Zach Witness (Eric Badhu, Andre 3000) comes after the first single in 2020, “This Place”.

Discussing the inspiration of the track, Grennan said: “I listened to a lot of Curtis Mayfield, Nasa, Kendrick and, of course, Amy Winehouse, and wanted to channel it through the song.

“The discovery takes me back to visiting America, crossing the Brooklyn Bridge for the first time and seeing Manhattan. At that moment, I was very impressed that anything was possible and I saw more clearly than before. I felt euphoric and excited for the future, closed section and a new beautiful beginning ahead. “

He went on to say, “It changed my perspective on relationships to focus my energy on studying them, not in a darker, more angry place. Oh, please, it’s learning in relationships. It’s about maintaining determination and making the right decisions.” with respect and grace ”.

Here you can listen to “Oh Please” on all streaming platforms.

Currently isolating himself in lockdown mode, last week Grennan found himself recovering from COVID-19 symptoms by reaching out to social media to share his experiences and urging fans to stay home.

Last month, Grenon stepped in to help deliver food to the elderly as London continues to fight the coronavirus.

Older people, especially those over 70, are at increased risk of developing a serious illness with COVID-19. They also face the possibility of self-isolation in the coming days to four months as long as the virus continues to spread.

Grennan said on Twitter that he was offering a helping hand to those in need in East London.

Meanwhile, Grennan was discussing his new album on the red carpet at the 2020 NME Awards.

The singer called the new record, which came out this year, “thank you” after the breakup, and told fans to “expect the best” from the upcoming record.