listen-to-very-little-dragon’s-energetic-new-single-‘are-you-feeling-sad?’,-featuring-kali-uchis

The song is taken from the band’s future new album ‘New Me, Exact Us’, which is established for launch on March 27 on Ninja Tune.

Now (March 4) Minor Dragon have produced ‘Are You Feeling Unhappy?’, showcasing guest vocals from Uchis — you can listen to the keep track of underneath.

“We are tremendous thrilled Kali options on this keep track of,” Very little Dragon mentioned in a statement about ‘Are You Sensation Unhappy?’. “All of a sudden at the conclude of last calendar year, this version appeared in our email messages like a stunning Xmas gift.

“She set her twist on it and gave the keep track of an remarkable power. Did we point out we also appreciate her?!”

Very little Dragon will celebrate the release of ‘Are You Feeling Sad?’ with a unique DJ established at Rough Trade East in London on March 27 — you can head listed here for far more aspects on that celebration.

The band’s latest European tour will begin in Gothenburg on Saturday (March 7), and will culminate with a gig at the O2 Brixton Academy in London on March 26 — check out their impending are living dates under.

March



seven – Musikens Hus – Gothenburg, Sweden *Offered OUT*



nine – Berns – Stockholm, Sweden



10 – VEGA – Coopenhagen, Denmark *Marketed OUT*



12 – Festsaal Kreuzberg – Berlin, Germany *Marketed OUT*



13 – Niebo – Warsaw, Poland *Marketed OUT*



15 – Roxy – Prague, Czech Republic



16 – Flex – Vienna, Austria



18 – Mascotte – Zurich, Switzerland



19 – Santeria Toscana 31 – Milan, Italy



21 – Botanique – Brussels, Belgium *Marketed OUT*



23 – Melkweg – Amsterdam, Netherlands



25 – Gaîté Lyrique – Paris, France *Sold OUT*



26 – O2 Brixton Academy – London