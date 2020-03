Listing: Community dining places giving curbside/delivery services

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Restaurants are now closed for dine-ins and need to only offer travel-thru, choose-up and shipping and delivery alternatives.

Curbside/acquire-out/delivery solutions accessible:

Damaged Yolk Café: Curbside pickup

Sequoia Sandwich Organization: Curbside select-up, consider-out, delivery

Frugatti's: Curbside select-up, loved ones type meals

Luigi's: Curbside select-up, just take-out, loved ones model meals

KC Steakhouse: Curbside decide on-up, consider-out, delivery

Modern-day Grub: Pre-orders, dwelling shipping, choose-up

Eureka Burger: curbside choose-up

Dot x Ott: Curbside select-up, shipping, household model meals

Offended Barnyard BBQ: Loved ones fashion foods, curbside decide on-up

Dickey's BBQ: Curbside choose-up

La Costa Mariscos Riverwalk location: to-go orders

New Village Grill: Curbside select-up

Cubbies Chicago Type Pizza: Curbside decide on-up, delivery, consider-out

PorkChop & Bubba's: Curbside choose-up

Moo Creamery: Curbside decide-up, shipping and delivery on orders above $100 withing 10 miles, on-line purchasing for acquire-out

Pyrenees French Bakery: Order forward for pick-up

Cafe Smitten: Curbside decide on-up, acquire-out

Covenant Coffee: curbside pick-up

Rio Acai Bowls: Curbside decide-up, travel-via at Southwest site, cost-free shipping and delivery in Bakersfield every Thursday concerning 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. right until further observe

Coconut Joes: Curbside decide on-up

Chef Lino's Grill: Curbside choose-up, take-out

Salty's BBQ: Push-thru at White Lane place, free delivery with Uber Eats

Temblor Brewing Enterprise: Curbside decide on-up, totally free residence delivery for orders more than $50

Sonder: Curbside choose-up, choose-out

Mauricio's Grill & Cantina: Curbside decide on-up

Iguana's Grill & Cantina: get-out, family design and style meals

Victor's Mexican Grill: Curbside choose-up

Wool Growers: Curbside choose-up, take-out, family members fashion foods

Chef's Noodle Bar: Curbside choose-up, household fashion meals

Jake's Tex-Mex: Curbside pick-up, acquire-out

Camino Actual Kitchen area & Tequila: Relatives design and style foods, curbside select-up

BBQ Manufacturing facility: Curbside decide-up, choose-out

Primetime BBQ: Fully stocked meat counter

Benji's French Basque: Curbside decide on-up, just take-out

NV Catering: Curbside pick-up, on-line purchasing, household design foods

