Listing: Main concerts canceled in excess of coronavirus fears

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As much more nations around the world move to restrict substantial-scale gatherings to reduce the unfold of coronavirus, artists from Pearl Jam to Madonna have been canceling or postponing important concerts and functions, citing concerns around the coronavirus outbreak that has killed at minimum 3,900 individuals and contaminated more than 111,000.

We’ve compiled a managing list of live shows that have been influenced by the virus:

Pearl Jam

The band claimed it has postponed the North American leg of its Gigaton world tour “with deep annoyance and regret.”

“The concentrations of possibility to our viewers and their communities is just also significant for our ease and comfort level,” a band assertion said. “Add to that we also have a special group of passionate fans who vacation considerably and vast. We have always been humbled by this and regard their energies and devotion. On the other hand in this scenario, travel is anything to steer clear of.”

The new dates will be introduced at a later day. Present-day tickets will be honored.

Mariah Carey

The singer took to Instagram and stated she was “so sad” to announce she is suspending her March 10 concert in Honolulu.

“I’m so so unfortunate to have to announce that I’m postponing my exhibit to November,” Carey claimed. “Evolving international travel limits drive us to contemplate everyone’s security and perfectly getting.”

Ciara

The pregnant singer postponed her March 19 performance in Texas at the grand opening of the new Fort Hood USO on March 19.

“With the continued spread of the coronavirus in the course of the U.S., as a expecting female, my doctors have encouraged me to restrict travel and big team gatherings,” Ciara said in a statement. “I am dissatisfied I will not be ready to return this month to the area exactly where I was born, Ft. Hood Texas, and set on the awesome display we had planned.”

The grand opening was pushed back again to the summer season and the concert will be rescheduled at a afterwards date.

Madonna

The pop star was pressured to terminate the final two stops of her tour in France right after the country banned all gatherings of far more than 1,000 individuals.

“Following formal notification from the Business of the Police this early morning prohibiting all situations with an viewers attendance of in excess of 1000, Stay Country regrets to announce the remaining two Madame X performances earlier re-scheduled to 10-March and 11-March are forced to be cancelled,” Are living Country mentioned in a statement. “Tickets are refundable at place of buy. We regret the disappointment to supporters.”

Environmentally friendly Working day

According to Wide variety, the punk trio postponed stops in Singapore, Bangkok, Manila, Taipei, Hong Kong, Seoul, Osaka and Tokyo.

“We have regretably made the challenging conclusion to postpone our approaching shows in Asia thanks to the overall health + journey considerations with coronavirus. We know it sucks, as we had been on the lookout ahead to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates extremely soon,” the band stated in a assertion.

Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals

Ben Harper and the Harmless Criminals have canceled their March 2-5 tour dates in Japan.

Owing to the ongoing circumstance in the region, we have sadly experienced to terminate the forthcoming BHIC Tour of Japan.

Most importantly we are wishing effectively to all those people affected.

We apologize to our admirers in Japan for this inconvenience and we hope to reschedule quickly.

Avril Lavigne

The singer took to social media to announce the cancellation of the Asian leg of her Head Higher than Water Entire world Tour.

“I am unhappy to announce that we are not able to tour the Asian marketplaces thanks to the continuous outbreak of the coronavirus,” Lavigne mentioned on social media. “My band, crew and I have been operating so really hard to carry this tour around the world and are wholly bummed out. Please every person take care of yourselves and continue to be balanced. You are in my feelings and prayers and we are hoping to announce rescheduled reveals shortly.”

BTS

The South Korean boy band scrapped a amount of concert events prepared in Korea.

“It is unavoidable that the concert need to be canceled without the need of even more delay,” the band said on Twitter in Korean. “Please recognize that this selection was manufactured just after in depth and very careful consideration.”

Khalid

The R&B singer and songwriter has postponed tour dates in Bangkok, Singapore, Jakarta, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, Seoul, Mumbai and Bangalore, citing problems for “the safety of Khalid’s enthusiasts, his team and every person who has been performing on these live shows.”

Outdated Dominion

The nation band known as off their physical appearance at the intercontinental C2C pageant, citing coronavirus fears.

“After a great deal thought, we have decided to withdraw from our approaching performances as part of the @c2cfestival in Berlin, Amsterdam, Dublin, London, and Glasgow,” the band claimed in a statement. “We are so sorry to disappoint our lovers abroad having said that, with the developing uncertainty and unpredictable mother nature of the virus that is spreading through the planet, the protection and security of our whole group is the top priority.”

Queen and Adam Lambert

The rock band claimed it is rescheduling its May perhaps 26 live performance in Paris owing to coronavirus fears.

“Unfortunately, our demonstrate in Paris has experienced to be postponed subsequent a government decree in France to cancel all indoor functions over 5,000 potential in France until 31st May in an effort to incorporate the distribute of Coronavirus,” the band claimed in a statement on their web site. “We are at present doing work with the promoter to test to reschedule the date. We will make a additional announcement at the earliest opportunity. Remember to preserve maintain of your tickets, which would be valid for the new date. Ticket holders will be advised on reimbursement treatment, if expected, in owing course.”

“No other Queen + Adam Lambert reveals have been affected at this time.”

South by Southwest

The City of Austin canceled the March dates for the festival, with Austin General public Overall health stating ” there is no proof that closing SXSW or any other gatherings will make the community safer.”

SXSW organizers said they have been checking out alternatives to reschedule the function.

Extremely Music Competition

Admirers from much more than 120 international locations were expected to descend on Miami for 3-working day festival, scheduled for March 20-22, but organizers introduced on Twitter that it had been suspended until finally next calendar year because of to fears in excess of coronavirus.

Calle Ocho New music Competition

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez claimed the event, which is a person of America’s premier Latin songs festivals, experienced been postponed. There was no details regarding when it would be rescheduled.

Tomorrowland Music Competition

France canceled the March edition of the electronic new music festival, which was set to take location at Alpe d’Huez Grand Domaine Ski vacation resort in the French Alps, due to ongoing coronavirus concerns.

In the starting of February the create-up of Tomorrowland Winter season 2020 in Alpe d’Huez begun. Currently, it is with a major heart that we have to inform you that the French Governing administration has determined to terminate this year’s version (March 14 -21): details & updates: https://t.co/lyjg3dBqMg pic.twitter.com/brE0xRKAX3

— Tomorrowland Winter (@TMLwinter) March 5, 2020

