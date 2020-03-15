Listing of spot gatherings canceling thanks to coronavirus

We will update these lists as we learn extra and are capable. ﻿

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 / 12:53 PM CDT / Up to date: Mar 14, 2020 / 07:19 PM CDT

Tips from the CDC, the Entire world Overall health Firm, Office of Health Products and services and neighborhood well being departments to terminate large gatherings to help reduce the unfold of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) are causing a number of space situations and faculties to terminate, postpone or reschedule.

Right here is the recent list of cancellations we have acquired so significantly.

La Crosse:

St. Patrick’s day parade has been canceled

Veterans Bonanza 2020- canceled

UW-L- In individual courses canceled right after spring break by way of March 28 click on listed here for much more.

Viterbo University- In particular person lessons suspended as a result of March 20 click below for a lot more.

Hotel California – A salute to the Eagles function has been canceled.

Aptiv’s Activity On! The Supreme Sport Evening 2020 – Postponed (see press release beneath)

All Aging & Disability Source Centre (ADRC) of La Crosse County-affiliated lessons and functions are canceled or postponed now via 4/30. For a lot more information and facts please look at the ADRC website or contact the ADRC at 608-785-5700 for updates.

Freedom Honor Flight- Organizers from Flexibility Honor Flight on Thursday postponed the Could 9 flight to Washington, D.C.

Coulee Parenting Link- Canceled Sunday Spouse and children Exciting Expo at the Onalaska OmniCenter.

The 46th once-a-year custom made vehicle clearly show, established for March 20-21 at the La Crosse Centre, has been canceled.

The La Crosse Parks & rec and Forestry Department has canceled many events simply click below for a listing of activities.

Concordia Ballroom has canceled dances for March 14-15 and March 20

The prostate most cancers assistance group on March 16 at at Gundersen Wellbeing Method has been canceled.

The Children’s Museum of La Crosse – temporarily closed commencing Monday, March 16. Click on here for a lot more data.

Eau Claire:

UWEC- Spring split extended, courses then to be on-line via April 17 Master more in this article.

O’Claire Irish Fest- canceled

L.E. Phillips Memorial Community Library – All library programs, functions, conference place bookings, and outreach solutions will be suspended. Learn far more here.

Children’s Museum of Eau Claire- Closed commencing Monday March 16 – March 30 . Discover out more below.