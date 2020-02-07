Lita Ford says that her upcoming album contains “a lot of substance”

Before her appearance on January 25th in Milan, Italy, Lita Ford spoke to Rock Rebel Magazine. The full conversation can be streamed below. Here are some excerpts (transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET).

On the way to becoming a professional musician:

Lita: “It was exactly how my life would go. It was not an option. It was not something I sat down with and made a list of – ‘What do I want to be? A doctor or a musician?’ There was simply no other way for me. “

About her early musical years:

Lita: “THE OUTLOOKS for me (was) a very learning process. We were young girls and we had to get into our own. It was huge for me – to learn how to be Lita Ford… that was the biggest thing I came from THE OUTLOOKS – to be like me, to be a performer. “

About the band’s legacy:

Lita: “It is wonderful to be able to hear the music you played as a child in 2020. The circle is closing now, but I knew that in THE OUTLOOKS, We all knew we were ahead of our time. We just hoped that the circle would close at some point, and I think it really has. “

Solo on the go:

Lita: “It was difficult to break away from it for many reasons THE OUTLOOKS and then I try to create a picture and give myself a picture, write songs and learn how to sing. I was not a singer THE OUTLOOKS – I was just a background singer, so it was a lot of work. Once you’ve overcome that hump and done all of these things to put together a band, everything else has collapsed. “

On their 1990 album “Stiletto”:

Lita: “Herb Ritts Shot (the cover) and I don’t think he wrote his name on it. I think he just did the photo shoot and didn’t want to be recognized for what was wrong. He put me on a roof in Los Angeles and he wanted to use the sunlight for the lighting and I was blind. Then he said: “Open your eyes”. It was hard. Every time I look at this picture, I think of the sunlight in my eyes. Musically, it was one of my favorite solos ‘The Ripper’, I love this guitar solo. “Lisa” was a song I wrote for my mother – she was diagnosed with breast cancer and only had a few months to live. I wanted to give her a song – I wanted to give her a gift. Do you know how some people write songs after people are dead? I didn’t want that – I wanted her to hear it, and I wanted her to be part of the video shoot, and that was her. That was pretty cool … It’s a magical song. “

On their 1991 album “Dangerous Curves”:

Lita: “The title was given to me by my dear friend Sammy Hagar, We started writing a song and never finished it, so I just used the title. I don’t know where the song went – I have to check that … “

On their 2012 album, “Life like a runaway”:

Lita: “I got rid of my ex-husband and lived like a runaway. We went on tour straight away and never stopped. Many of the songs on this album are real life stories. (It’s) pretty hardcore if you listen to it. “

About the modern music industry:

Lita: “The music industry has changed as much as everything has changed over the years. I miss the old school because it was only bigger, better and simpler. I am just glad that I am still on the road now. I I’m glad that we can still go out and perform now. “

To her future plans:

Lita: “We have a great new record. Hopefully we will release it when we start touring Alice Cooper in the spring. We are shooting for this period. It is a great record. I don’t want to talk about it yet – as soon as it appears we can talk about it – but I’m very excited. It’s been a long time in the making, so there’s a lot of substance in the record. “

ford‘s new album – her ninth – will be the sequel to 2012 “Life like a runaway”, She tours with them from April to June Alice Cooper,



