“Literally feels like a dad has failed”: California surgeon’s parents sign COVID-19

Los Angeles—Surgeons from San Diego are concerned about their parents along the way nationwide in Missouri. Both parents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, a disease caused by the coronavirus.

California doctor Greg Mandis feels paralyzed. His father has been on a ventilator for three weeks at the hospital.

Greg Mandis’s parents in an undated photo.

Mandis Family Handout

“You know I have a lot of crybaby,” he told CBS News. “Sure, the longer you stay in the ventilator, the worse it gets.”

The cruel irony is that both of Greg’s parents were infected with the coronavirus in their late 60s. His father was a picture of health.

His mother, Sandra, had an underlying condition and was immediately treated with experimental drugs.

“It’s scary, scary. It’s almost 49 years since we got married,” Sandra said. “This is the longest time we went without talking to each other.”

“My father has a ventilator and my mother who has diabetes and chronic lung disease is not. That doesn’t make sense. Is that so?” Greg asked. “Especially the early management of my mom probably saved her life.”

Greg’s father was unable to take the test immediately due to lack of test kits. It was too late when he was.

Greg stops to deliver the product to her mother, Sandra.

Mandis Family Handout

“I literally feel like my father has failed,” Greg explained. “You know I’m helpless throughout this process.”

“My son is wonderful in many ways, and he should never feel guilty,” Sandra said.

One family, like many others, has no power to stick to and support hope.

“My father is quite remarkable,” Greg said. “And his life deserves to be celebrated, whether or not he succeeds with this.”

. [TagsToTranslate] missouri