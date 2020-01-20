Little actress Koo Sa Rang accused of mistreating a cat and her mother apologizes

The actress’s mother Koo Sa Rang apologized for the video in which Koo Sa Rang appears to be mistreating her cat.

On January 16, a video of Koo Sa Rang opening a gift box was posted on his official YouTube channel. Koo Sa Rang performed with BTS last year on December 25 at the 2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon Music Festival, and she received Jimin’s gifts from BTS for her birthday on December 31.

In the video, when Koo Sa Rang’s cat tried to enter the box and showed interest in its content, she threw, pushed and hit the cat. Many Internet users have pointed out that Koo Sa Rang was mistreating her cat and the video has been removed from YouTube and social media.

On January 19, Koo Sa Rang’s mother posted an apology on her Twitter account. She wrote, “Hello, this is the guardian of His Rank. First of all, I am extremely sorry. I couldn’t answer everyone, so I’m writing this message. Her Rank reflects on her words and behavior. We will now be more careful. Her Rank apologized to (her cat) and promised to be careful from now on and to treat (her cat) with love. after doing it. I apologize once again for having worried many people. “

부모 로서 좀더 잘 가르치고 했어야 했는데 그렇게 하지 못한 저희 도 많이 반성 합니다

많은 분들께 심려 를 끼친 점 다시 한번 사과 드립니다

– 박윤경 (@ n9SbdAgLq46vuml) January 18, 2020

In another apology, Koo Sa Rang’s mother said, “I’m very sorry. It happened because of our incompetence. At the time of the video, Sa Rang felt hyper because she was happy, so she displayed inappropriate behavior unlike herself. I’m really sorry. His Rank is crying a lot and thinking about (his behavior). “

안녕하세요 사랑 이 보호자 입니다. 너무 죄송 합니다 저희 가 부족 해서 이런 상황 이 발생한 것 같습니다. 영상 촬영 당시 사랑 이 가 조금 기뻐서 기분 이 업된 상태 였는데 평소 완 다르게 그런 표현 이랑 잘못된 행동 을 보인 점 너무 죄송 하게 생각 합니다. 사랑 이 도 많이 울면서 반성 하고 있습니다. 죄송 합니다

– 박윤경 (@ n9SbdAgLq46vuml) January 18, 2020

Source

