Little actress Koo Sa Rang asks to leave the program due to recent issues

Koo Sa Rang asked to leave his show.

On January 22, a source from the SBS children’s program “Here and There Delicious Class” (literal translation) shared: “Koo Sa Rang recently asked to leave the program, but nothing has been decided yet as he is currently in discussion.”

The source revealed that the images pre-recorded with Koo Sa Rang will be released normally. They said: “Koo Sa Rang is currently appearing every two weeks, and since there are many canceled broadcast sequences and pre-recordings, its (parts) will continue to be broadcast until the end of February for now.”

On January 16, a video of Koo Sa Rang opening a BTS Jimin gift box was uploaded to his official YouTube channel. In the video, when Koo Sa Rang’s cat tried to enter the box and showed interest in its content, she threw, pushed and hit the cat. People pointed out the abuse and the video was removed from YouTube. Koo Sa Rang’s mother posted an apology on her Twitter account, sharing that Koo Sa Rang had apologized to her cat and was considering her actions.

