Little America is the best series of Apple TV + so far

Angela Lin, Kai To and Sophia Xu in Little America Photo: Apple TV reviews All of our TV reviews in one convenient place.

Apple TV +’s new anthology series, Little America, is an impressive experience. The eight episodes of the first season are all based on real narratives, selected in a series of Epic Magazine and presented with some changes as a gradation of the stories of immigrants. The show exudes hope and optimism despite the various challenges the characters face. Every 30-minute episode developed by Lee Eisenberg, Kumail Nanjiani, and Emily V. Gordon is about another person who has overcome a major obstacle, be it deportation, visa issues, language gaps, or other cultural conflicts. The result is a series of stories from the heart, as uplifting as in tears. And although it’s still early, the starters are among the funniest and most inspired of the year.

ON-

Developed by

Kumail Nanjiani, Emily Gordon, Lee Eisenberg; based on Epic Magazine’s Little America stories

With

Kemiyondo Coutinho, Angela Lin, Shaun Toub, Suraj Sharma, Instructions, Melanie Laurent, Jearnest Corchado, Haaz Sleiman

debuts

The full first season will be available on Apple TV + on January 17

format

Half-hour anthology series; complete first season viewed for review

In the episode titled “The Cowboy,” Iwegbuna Ikeji (Conphidance) moved from Nigeria to Norman (Oklahoma), which he thought would take a few years, but political tensions in his home country are forcing him to stay longer. He has no choice but to assimilate and maintain a positive view of a world that he mainly knows from the films he saw as a child with his father. With that in mind, he struts around in his newly acquired cowboy hat and boots – if he bends the head of two older women, he seems to be a perfect fit. In another outing called “The Baker,” Beatrice (Kemiyondo Coutinho in a breakout is a single mother with a degree in marine science who has difficulty making ends meet. Beatrice’s parents wanted her to have the best education, and so on she moved to the United States while the rest of her large family stayed in Uganda, and in Lousiville, Kentucky, continues her father’s professional journey and opens a shop bakery named after her fictional surname Mukasas Cookies – the real counterpart, Kizitos Cookies , is still very popular.

Aspiration stories are becoming more common, but Little America distinguishes them by adding real tensions between humor and romance, with an emphasis on friendships and family that paint a very healthy picture of the protagonist’s life that is not just about Pain or the struggles to move to a new country. In “The Rock”, written by Eisenberg, Nanjiani and Gordon, the first generation Iranian immigrant Faraz (Shaun Toub) is obsessed with building a villa for his wife and son, despite the land he just bought has a huge boulder on top of it. It’s an apparently bizarre premise, but the focus here is on Faraz’s relentless determination to build the house, sell quail eggs, or make friends with everyone in the parking lot he works in. This strong determination is the vein that traverses and connects all eight episodes, even when the plot runs through different cities, timelines, and cultures.

Shaun Toub Photo: Apple

Little America has arrived at the right time – our current political climate is full of debates about immigrant rights, so it is important to see the lives of those directly affected by policy changes, even if it is only on on the small screen. In “The Manager”, a 12-year-old kabir (Eshan Inamdar) essentially has to take care of the well-rated family motel in Utah himself when his parents, who have to be deported, apply for asylum and return to India for several years. This is not a far-fetched idea; This is the harsh reality for many families across the country. Even episodes that don’t only play in the US take a calm but determined stance: “The Son” mainly takes place in Syria and Jordan and shows phenomenally why some people have no choice but to flee their home countries and seek refuge in America. Rafiq (Haaz Sleiman) has to apply for asylum in the U.S. because his own family wants to see him dead after he finds out he’s gay. Little America doesn’t have to make big, bold political statements or messages explicit. His heartwarming existence and nuanced storytelling are strong enough.

All eight episodes have different tones, casts, and directors that may disrupt the flow of a binge watch (unlike other current Apple TV + releases, the full first season of Little America will be available at the premiere). t derail the larger narrative. Tze Chun stages the best episode of The Grand Prize Expo Winners, a story about a Chinese single mother Ai (Angela Lin) trying to connect with her teenagers on an Alaska cruise. Lin delivers a gripping performance, especially in a karaoke scene – Ai’s loneliness can be felt when she realizes that her young children are no longer dependent on her. The direction of Deepa Mehta, Bharat Nelluri and Sian Heder (who also act as co-showrunners) will also become clearly highly unexpected love stories in a nature reserve in their respective episodes “The Manager”, “The Cowboy” and “The Silence”. The cast is exceptional in every episode, despite the lack of brand names found on other Apple TV + shows like The Morning Show. It is a pleasure to watch a television program with actors, writers and directors who are mostly minorities and can tell their stories freely. Little America is insightful and deserves four hours of madness.