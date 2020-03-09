Little girl used as a “grooming” gang “Asian” piece of meat “

Four “Asian” men have been found guilty of their role in the sexual preparation of a 15-year-old girl, who heard the court heard the men passed as “meat”.

The four members of the governing group – Shangar Ibrahimi, Kawan Omar Ahmed, Jasim Mohammed and Nzar Anwar – were convicted of rape. Another man, Saba Mohammed, was found guilty of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice. The men were convicted in Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday and will appear in court on Friday, March 13.

The prosecution told the court that the men used the 15-year-old girl, a 20-year-old girl, as a “piece of meat” and that “she was nothing more than an object.” The court heard that rapists were “capable of sexually abusing and abusing it for their own sexual satisfaction,” according to the Birmingham Mail.

A total of ten men were tried for sexual abuse of a teenager, who was “systematically cared for and exploited between 2010 and 2012 when he was 15-16 years old,” but only five were convicted.

Detective Inspector Rob Platts, the lead investigator of the case, said: “The victim’s bravery has resulted in the conviction of five very dangerous criminals for serious sex crimes. While the jury found that some of the defendants were not. guilty of the charges faced, their decision must be respected. “

“The overall result demonstrates the complexity of these processes and does not prejudice the numerous guilty verdicts against five criminals.”

“He had to explain the incredibly traumatic incidents of sexual abuse and exploitation to the jury for several days, and it is testament to his bravery that he chose to do so in person. I’m just glad his voice was heard.”

Members of the people’s gang would dosage their young drug and alcohol victim before subjecting them to sexual abuse and rape.

“At the time of the offense, the victim was incredibly vulnerable and deliberately targeted for the purpose of sexual exploitation,” explained DI Platts.

“The damage and impact of sexual exploitation on children is difficult to put into words, but I hope that as this courageous woman hears, other victims of this horrific crime will find the strength to come forward and tell someone what she has to do.” it’s happening or it’s happening. “

In January, it was revealed that Rotherham police have ignored decades of abuse by “Asian” bullying groups for fear of exploding racial tensions in the area.

A report from the Independent Bureau of Police Conduct (IOPC) found that a Chief Inspector in Rotherham told the father of a missing girl that the town would “explode” in case the public were told that “Asian” cooking bands sexually exploited young white girls.

