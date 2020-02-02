Little Village shoots: man killed, woman injured on California Avenue

A man was killed and a woman was injured during a shooting Sunday in Little Village on the southwest side.

They were driving in the backseat of a vehicle heading south at 2:56 am in the 3100 block of South California Avenue when a dark SUV was driving next to them in a red light, according to Chicago police. Someone in the SUV opened fire before it fled east on 31st Street.

The driver of the victims’ vehicle brought them to Saint Anthony Hospital, police said. The man, 23, was shot in the side, back and leg and was declared dead.

The Cook County Medical Investigator’s Office has not released details of the fatal outcome.

The woman, 20, was shot in the hip and was admitted to the hospital in reasonable condition, police said.

The shooting came about four hours after another man was shot dead in Little Village late Saturday night in the 2200 block of South Whipple Street.

No one is in custody as Area Central investigators.

